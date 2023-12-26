Netanyahu appeals to China, Russia to help free Hamas hostages

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appealed to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin to speak with Hamas to release the citizens of their respective countries held captive by the outfit since October 7.

Netanyahu in a statement said that he has appealed to the Chinese President specifically for the release of Noa Argamani whose mother Liora is from China and was a cancer patient.

The Israeli Prime Minister said that he had appealed to President Xi through the Chinese Ambassador in Israel, Cai Run to speak on behalf of Liora to meet her daughter before she (Liora) dies.

Netanyahu, according to the statement, has informed Cai that the mother wants to see her daughter one last time and to request Xi to intervene.

The Israeli Prime Minister also said that he had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and requested him to intervene on behalf of the Russian citizens who are being held captive by Hamas and other terror outfits in Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu also said that earlier he had requested Putin and there were positive results on the same.