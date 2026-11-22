Netanyahu, Eisenkot parties resume talks on forming Israel's next government
Likud seeks a national unity government but lays down conditions, including rejecting a Palestinian state and excluding Arab parties
Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud and Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party begin a second round of coalition talks.
Likud is pushing for a national unity government while setting conditions on policy and participation.
Eisenkot faces a December 6 deadline to form a government after October's inconclusive elections.
The parties of caretaker Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Gadi Eisenkot began a fresh round of talks on Sunday on forming a coalition government, with Netanyahu's Likud insisting that any agreement must retain his key policy positions.
Delegations from Eisenkot's Yashar party and Netanyahu's Likud began their meeting at a hotel in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, an AFP journalist at the venue reported. The meeting follows an initial round of talks last Sunday.
A former army chief of staff, Eisenkot has until December 6 to form a government, with the possibility of a 14-day extension, after October's elections failed to give either camp an absolute majority.
His 48-member bloc needs 61 lawmakers to secure a majority but remains divided over whether to form a coalition with ultra-Orthodox parties, seek an understanding with Arab parties or pursue a national unity government with Likud.
Netanyahu is pushing for a national unity government, which could involve a rotation of the premiership between the two leaders, an arrangement that has been tried in Israel before.
Such an agreement could allow Netanyahu to retain political protection against the corruption charges he faces, while continuing to oppose the creation of an independent commission of inquiry into the security failures preceding the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023.
However, the proposal faces a major obstacle: Eisenkot has refused to serve in a government led by Netanyahu, whom he made a central target of his election campaign.
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Eisenkot's ally, former prime minister Naftali Bennett, reiterated on Saturday that he would not join a coalition with "Netanyahu or his bloc, under any circumstances".
On Saturday, Yashar described the resumption of negotiations as "a genuine commitment to forming the broadest possible government", saying Eisenkot had instructed his representatives to explore all options.
Likud, however, immediately set out several conditions for joining a national unity government, a formula favoured by Netanyahu.
Among other demands, it called for an end to "all personal attacks and incitement to hatred" against the outgoing prime minister and his government.
It also called for the inclusion of "all the parties that support the existence of the State of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people", ruling out the participation of Arab parties.
Netanyahu and his allies have regularly targeted Arab parties, which won a record 19 seats in the legislature and oppose his continuation in office.
Likud is also seeking agreement on several major policy positions, including opposition to the creation of a Palestinian state, continued Israeli control over territories in Syria, Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, and a compromise on the conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews, a particularly sensitive issue in Israel.
On Friday, Eisenkot warned that he would not allow the negotiations to drag on, saying he was prepared to submit an "emergency national government" to parliament.
Although he did not elaborate on the proposal, his remarks suggested a possible two-stage approach: first forming a minority government with the core opposition parties and then seeking to broaden it.
An Eisenkot-led minority government could receive support from the 19 Arab lawmakers. However, his right-wing ally Avigdor Liberman opposes working with them and instead favours an alliance with ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties.