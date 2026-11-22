Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud and Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party begin a second round of coalition talks.

Likud is pushing for a national unity government while setting conditions on policy and participation.

Eisenkot faces a December 6 deadline to form a government after October's inconclusive elections.

The parties of caretaker Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Gadi Eisenkot began a fresh round of talks on Sunday on forming a coalition government, with Netanyahu's Likud insisting that any agreement must retain his key policy positions.

Delegations from Eisenkot's Yashar party and Netanyahu's Likud began their meeting at a hotel in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, an AFP journalist at the venue reported. The meeting follows an initial round of talks last Sunday.

A former army chief of staff, Eisenkot has until December 6 to form a government, with the possibility of a 14-day extension, after October's elections failed to give either camp an absolute majority.

His 48-member bloc needs 61 lawmakers to secure a majority but remains divided over whether to form a coalition with ultra-Orthodox parties, seek an understanding with Arab parties or pursue a national unity government with Likud.

Netanyahu is pushing for a national unity government, which could involve a rotation of the premiership between the two leaders, an arrangement that has been tried in Israel before.

Such an agreement could allow Netanyahu to retain political protection against the corruption charges he faces, while continuing to oppose the creation of an independent commission of inquiry into the security failures preceding the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023.

However, the proposal faces a major obstacle: Eisenkot has refused to serve in a government led by Netanyahu, whom he made a central target of his election campaign.