Israel, with or without Benjamin Netanyahu

The prospect of Benjamin Netanyahu losing power after dominating Israeli politics for nearly two decades has created expectations of a political turning point. President Isaac Herzog’s decision to entrust former military chief Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government has brought Israel closer to a post-Netanyahu era. Yet the most important question is not whether Netanyahu finally leaves office. It is whether his departure will change Israel’s treatment of Palestinians under its occupation, its regional military adventurism or its dependence on American support.

The answer is likely to disappoint those hoping for fundamental transformation. Eisenkot may replace Netanyahu’s confrontational rhetoric with diplomatic sophistication and institutional respectability. He may restrain extremist settlers and permit limited humanitarian reconstruction in Gaza. But the occupation, settlement expansion, rejection of Palestinian sovereignty and overwhelming reliance on its military power are unlikely to disappear. Israel could acquire a more acceptable international face without substantially changing its policies.

The 27 October election produced a fragmented Knesset. Netanyahu’s bloc secured 53 seats, Eisenkot’s four-party opposition alliance 48 and Arab-led parties a historic 19. Although 67 lawmakers recommended Eisenkot for prime minister, endorsements do not automatically translate into coalition support. He has 28 days, potentially extended by another 14, to assemble a government.

Eisenkot’s background offers little reason to anticipate a fundamental reversal of Israeli policy towards Palestinians. As military chief between 2015 and 2019, he became associated with the Dahiya doctrine, advocating overwhelming military force against enemy-controlled areas, including civilian infrastructure. His reputation rests on the use of brutal military force rather than a commitment to democratic and human rights of Palestinians.

More revealingly, Eisenkot explicitly rejects Palestinian statehood in the foreseeable future. His proposed Gaza strategy would replace Hamas with another administrative authority, potentially involving the Palestinian Authority or international arrangements, while preserving Israeli security control. He might permit partial reconstruction and humanitarian relief, but Palestinians would remain denied of self-determination.