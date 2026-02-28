Netanyahu outlines aims of Operation Lion’s Roar in TV address to Israelis
Israeli prime minister describes action as necessary to eliminate “existential threat” and urges public to brace for further tensions
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that Israel, in coordination with the United States, has launched a joint military operation against Iran, describing it as a decisive move to counter what he called an “existential threat” posed by Tehran.
In a televised address to the nation on Saturday, Netanyahu said the campaign — named ‘Operation Lion’s Roar’ — had begun shortly before his statement. He characterised the action as a necessary step to confront dangers he attributed to Iran’s leadership.
Addressing Israeli citizens directly, he said the operation was aimed at removing a long-standing threat from what he referred to as a hostile regime. Netanyahu also expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for backing the initiative, praising his “historic leadership”.
The Israeli leader accused Iran’s ruling clerics of decades of antagonism towards both Israel and the United States, alleging involvement in violence and bloodshed. He reiterated Israel’s long-held concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme, arguing that Tehran must not be permitted to acquire nuclear weapons capability.
According to Netanyahu, the military action was not only a defensive measure but also intended to create conditions that could enable political change within Iran. In his speech, he appealed to various ethnic communities inside the country — including Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Baloch and Ahwazis — urging them to oppose the ruling establishment and pursue what he described as freedom and peace.
As regional tensions intensified, Netanyahu called on Israeli citizens to comply strictly with instructions issued by the Home Front Command. He cautioned that the days ahead could prove challenging and appealed for resilience and unity.
The announcement comes amid heightened instability across the region, with international observers closely watching developments following the joint operation.
With IANS inputs
