Netanyahu outlines aims of Operation Lion’s Roar in TV address to Israelis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that Israel, in coordination with the United States, has launched a joint military operation against Iran, describing it as a decisive move to counter what he called an “existential threat” posed by Tehran.

In a televised address to the nation on Saturday, Netanyahu said the campaign — named ‘Operation Lion’s Roar’ — had begun shortly before his statement. He characterised the action as a necessary step to confront dangers he attributed to Iran’s leadership.

Addressing Israeli citizens directly, he said the operation was aimed at removing a long-standing threat from what he referred to as a hostile regime. Netanyahu also expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for backing the initiative, praising his “historic leadership”.