Among the findings he highlighted were unusual ligature marks on Epstein's neck, injuries to his face, apparent fingernail marks and deep internal bleeding in his left shoulder. He also questioned an injury to Epstein's back, arguing that these findings were not adequately explained by the theory of suicidal hanging.

Freeman suggested that a narrow, knotted piece of fabric found in Epstein's cell could potentially explain the pattern of injuries on his neck. He argued that the marks were consistent with pressure applied from behind during a possible strangulation.

However, his conclusions remain disputed and have not changed the official determination of Epstein's cause of death.

The New York City office of chief medical examiner, however, has firmly defended its original finding. In a statement, the office said it continued to stand by its determination that Epstein died by suicide through hanging. The original autopsy was conducted on 11 August 2019, a day after his body was discovered.

Freeman's report also marks the second major independent forensic examination to question the suicide ruling. In 2020, forensic pathologist Dr Michael Baden, who was hired by Epstein's brother, similarly raised concerns over the injuries to Epstein's neck and said they warranted further scrutiny.

Reacting to the latest findings, Mark Epstein called for authorities to launch a full-scale murder investigation, arguing that the new analysis provided grounds for reopening the case.

He said he found Freeman's conclusions convincing and questioned why the circumstances surrounding his brother's death had not been investigated more thoroughly.

Freeman, however, has not identified any suspected individual responsible for the alleged killing and said his examination was focused on the forensic evidence rather than identifying a possible perpetrator.

Epstein was found dead on 10 August 2019, inside his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, where he was awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.