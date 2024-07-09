French elections: New Popular Front must yet win a war against the far right

French voters made history in the second round of the national elections on 7 July, dashing the hopes of the Marine le Pen's far-right party, the RN, and giving the highest number of seats (182) to the New Popular Front (NFP).

The left alliance was followed by President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance (163), pushing the far right RN, which was looking to grab power, to third position — practically, last of the forerunners — with 143 seats.

Thus, in a house of 577, the Left and the Macron-led centrists have a total strength of 345, as against the majority figure of 289. The other parties, including the right and fringe left groups, have together got the remaining 89 seats.

The election results have come as a massive boost for the left in France, as also in Europe, and a bit of a surprise.

After all, in the first round on 30 June, the RN was at the top position — far ahead of the NFP, which held second place, and followed by President Macron’s party in third. Those results were followed by massive campaigning by the far-right party and media forecasts that in the second and the final round, the RN would get a majority or near-majority, leading to a neo-fascist takeover of the French government.

This possibility immediately led to discussions among the NFP and the centrists, aiming for a tactical alliance between the two anti-far right combines to prevent Le Pen’s party from reaching a majority.

Accordingly, tactical withdrawals took place in more than 200 seats officially — and unofficially in many others — just on the eve of the second round on Sunday (7 July), leading to the RN's big loss in the final round.