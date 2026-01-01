New Year blast kills at least 10, several injured at Swiss ski resort bar
Explosion of unknown origin tears through crowded venue in Crans-Montana; probe on, toll being verified
Several people were killed and dozens injured after a powerful explosion ripped through a crowded bar at the luxury Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana in the early hours of Thursday, as revellers were celebrating the New Year, authorities said.
The blast occurred around 1.30 am local time at Le Constellation, a popular bar hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations, with more than 100 people reportedly inside at the time. Police in Wallis canton said the cause of the explosion was not immediately known and stressed that there was no indication of terrorism.
The explosion triggered a major fire, sending flames through the building and forcing emergency services to launch a large-scale rescue operation. Several people sustained burn injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals, while others were evacuated from the premises. Hospitals across the French-speaking region of Switzerland were placed on alert to deal with the influx of casualties.
Videos shared on social media showed the bar engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing into the night sky. Authorities set up a helpline for relatives seeking information about those who may have been inside the venue at the time of the blast.
While some media reports suggested the death toll could be in double digits, police said they were still verifying the number of fatalities and injuries and would release confirmed figures after completing rescue and identification procedures.
Officials said most of the injured were being treated for burns, but did not immediately provide details on the severity of their condition.
Rescue teams continued operations into Thursday morning to ensure no one remained trapped inside the damaged structure. Valais police said a detailed investigation had been launched to determine the cause of the explosion, including whether it was linked to fireworks or another accidental trigger, though no conclusions had been reached.
A press conference was scheduled later in the day to provide updates on the casualties and the progress of the investigation.
Crans-Montana, located about two hours from Bern, is a high-end Alpine resort that attracts large numbers of international tourists during the winter holiday season. The incident cast a pall over New Year celebrations in the region, which is usually crowded with visitors at this time of year.
