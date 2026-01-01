New Year blast kills at least 10, several injured at Swiss ski resort bar

Several people were killed and dozens injured after a powerful explosion ripped through a crowded bar at the luxury Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana in the early hours of Thursday, as revellers were celebrating the New Year, authorities said.

The blast occurred around 1.30 am local time at Le Constellation, a popular bar hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations, with more than 100 people reportedly inside at the time. Police in Wallis canton said the cause of the explosion was not immediately known and stressed that there was no indication of terrorism.

The explosion triggered a major fire, sending flames through the building and forcing emergency services to launch a large-scale rescue operation. Several people sustained burn injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals, while others were evacuated from the premises. Hospitals across the French-speaking region of Switzerland were placed on alert to deal with the influx of casualties.

Videos shared on social media showed the bar engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing into the night sky. Authorities set up a helpline for relatives seeking information about those who may have been inside the venue at the time of the blast.

While some media reports suggested the death toll could be in double digits, police said they were still verifying the number of fatalities and injuries and would release confirmed figures after completing rescue and identification procedures.