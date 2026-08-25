New Zealand proposes under-16 social media ban with steep fines for platforms
The proposed law would require Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and Facebook to take reasonable steps to keep under-16s off their platforms
New Zealand’s government has introduced legislation to prevent children under 16 from using social media, joining a growing international effort to limit young people’s exposure to online harm.
The Online Safety Bill would place legal obligations on platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and Facebook to take reasonable measures to confirm that users are at least 16.
Companies failing to comply could be fined up to 10 per cent of their global revenue, according to an official government announcement.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the government could no longer ignore the damage social media was causing to children. He said one in three New Zealanders aged between 13 and 17 spent at least five hours a day on social platforms.
Luxon argued that young users were being exposed to harmful material, addictive features and social pressures that could affect their mental health, sleep, education and relationships with their families.
Under the proposed framework, platforms could verify a user’s age through information already associated with an account, facial age estimation, digital identity services or formal identification documents.
Companies would also be required to assess the risks their services pose to young people and report on the steps taken to reduce them. Emerging services, including artificial intelligence companion platforms, would fall within the regulatory framework.
The Bill also proposes establishing an online safety regulator within New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs. The regulator would monitor compliance, investigate platforms and enforce the legislation.
Education Minister Erica Stanford said the obligations and penalties would apply to technology companies rather than children or their families. Under-16s, parents and caregivers would not face punishment for breaches.
Despite being introduced by the National Party-led government, the Bill’s passage is uncertain because its coalition partners, ACT and New Zealand First, have expressed opposition.
New Zealand First said it could not support the measure, citing what it described as the failure of Australia’s approach. ACT also questioned whether the restrictions would be effective, arguing that teenagers could readily circumvent them.
The opposition Labour Party has yet to decide whether it will support the legislation. It has submitted a series of questions about how age verification would operate, which platforms would be covered and how users’ information would be protected.
Labour spokesperson Reuben Davidson said the party recognised the significant risks confronting young people in increasingly complex online environments but wanted further details before taking a position.
Australia became the first country to enforce a nationwide social media ban for children under 16 in December, targeting platforms including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. The measure was intended to protect young users from online bullying, harmful content and algorithm-driven engagement.
However, a peer-reviewed study published in June found limited evidence that Australian teenagers had significantly reduced their use of social media after the ban. Other countries, including the UK and France, have also considered or advanced restrictions on children’s access to social platforms.
With agency inputs