New Zealand proposes under-16 social media ban with steep fines for platforms

New Zealand’s government has introduced legislation to prevent children under 16 from using social media, joining a growing international effort to limit young people’s exposure to online harm.

The Online Safety Bill would place legal obligations on platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and Facebook to take reasonable measures to confirm that users are at least 16.

Companies failing to comply could be fined up to 10 per cent of their global revenue, according to an official government announcement.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the government could no longer ignore the damage social media was causing to children. He said one in three New Zealanders aged between 13 and 17 spent at least five hours a day on social platforms.

Luxon argued that young users were being exposed to harmful material, addictive features and social pressures that could affect their mental health, sleep, education and relationships with their families.

Under the proposed framework, platforms could verify a user’s age through information already associated with an account, facial age estimation, digital identity services or formal identification documents.

Companies would also be required to assess the risks their services pose to young people and report on the steps taken to reduce them. Emerging services, including artificial intelligence companion platforms, would fall within the regulatory framework.

The Bill also proposes establishing an online safety regulator within New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs. The regulator would monitor compliance, investigate platforms and enforce the legislation.