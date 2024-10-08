Nobel Prize in medicine awarded to scientists for MicroRNA discovery
The MicroRNA discovery happened while two American scientists studying developmental processes in worms
American scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun were awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their pioneering discovery of microRNA, tiny genetic elements that regulate crucial cellular functions. Their breakthrough has been recognised for its profound impact on understanding how cells work and its potential to unlock new treatments for diseases like cancer.
The Nobel committee praised their work, describing it as “fundamentally important for how organisms develop and function,” shedding light on a previously unknown layer of gene regulation essential for complex life forms, a report by the Associated Press in The New Indian Express said.
Ambros, a professor at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, and Ruvkun, a professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School, discovered microRNA while studying developmental processes in worms. Their research revealed that these tiny strands of RNA act as molecular switches, controlling gene activity and ensuring that cells perform their functions at the right time.
MicroRNA's role in gene regulation has opened new avenues for developing therapies to treat diseases like cancer. Dr. Claire Fletcher, a molecular oncology lecturer at Imperial College London, emphasized the importance of the discovery, noting that scientists are exploring ways to use microRNA to halt the overactivity of mutated genes responsible for cancer growth.
Beyond cancer, research is underway to examine microRNA's potential in treating infectious and neurological diseases. Though no drugs have been approved yet, the discovery is regarded as a significant step toward new medical treatments.
Ambros and Ruvkun’s discovery were unexpected and upended conventional understanding of gene regulation. Geneticist Eric Miska from Cambridge University noted that the discovery of microRNA revealed an entirely new aspect of cellular function, with over 800 types of microRNA now known to exist in the human genome. Their work has reshaped how scientists view the regulation of genes across multicellular organisms.
Both Ambros and Ruvkun were surprised to receive the Nobel Prize. "When the phone rings at 4.30 am, you know something extraordinary is happening," Ruvkun said. Ambros, who was informed of the news by his son, expressed disbelief at the recognition, acknowledging that RNA discoveries had already been honored with the Nobel in 2006.
Ambros emphasized the value of publicly funded basic research, stating, “It shows how curiosity-driven science can lead to incredible discoveries that ultimately benefit society."
The prize, accompanied by a monetary award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million), will be presented in December in Stockholm. The Nobel Prize announcements continue this week, with the Physics and Chemistry prizes to follow.
