Nobel Prize in medicine awarded to scientists for MicroRNA discovery

American scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun were awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their pioneering discovery of microRNA, tiny genetic elements that regulate crucial cellular functions. Their breakthrough has been recognised for its profound impact on understanding how cells work and its potential to unlock new treatments for diseases like cancer.

The Nobel committee praised their work, describing it as “fundamentally important for how organisms develop and function,” shedding light on a previously unknown layer of gene regulation essential for complex life forms, a report by the Associated Press in The New Indian Express said.

Ambros, a professor at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, and Ruvkun, a professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School, discovered microRNA while studying developmental processes in worms. Their research revealed that these tiny strands of RNA act as molecular switches, controlling gene activity and ensuring that cells perform their functions at the right time.

MicroRNA's role in gene regulation has opened new avenues for developing therapies to treat diseases like cancer. Dr. Claire Fletcher, a molecular oncology lecturer at Imperial College London, emphasized the importance of the discovery, noting that scientists are exploring ways to use microRNA to halt the overactivity of mutated genes responsible for cancer growth.