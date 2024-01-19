North Korea says it conducted underwater nuclear drone test

North Korea said on Friday that it had conducted tests of an underwater nuclear weapons system.

State-run agency KCNA reported that the test of the "Haeil-5-23" drone system was conducted off its east coast without specifying when the tests took place.

The reported weapons test could not be independently verified, but analysts have questioned whether Pyongyang does indeed have such a weapon.

Test claim come amid US, South Korea, Japan naval exercise

"Haeil" means tsunami and the system was designed, according to state media, to make surprise attacks targeting naval strike groups and major ports by creating a large radioactive wave from a sub-aquatic explosion.

The first tests of the drone system reportedly took place in March 2023,

"Our army's underwater nuke-based countering posture is being further rounded off and its various maritime and underwater responsive actions will continue to deter the hostile military maneuvers of the navies of the US and its allies," the North's Defense Ministry said in a statement.