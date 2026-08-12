North Korean missiles hit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia in deadly Russian strike

Russia used ballistic missiles supplied by North Korea in a deadly strike on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing seven civilian workers and injuring 21 others at a Metinvest steel plant, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The attack was part of a wider wave of Russian missile, drone and glide-bomb strikes on Ukrainian cities on Tuesday. Three more civilians, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed by Russian drones and artillery in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, authorities said.

A strike also hit the grounds of a children's hospital, leaving two craters but causing no injuries, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

Zelenskyy said the use of North Korean ballistic missiles was part of a broader increase in Moscow's military cooperation with Pyongyang. He warned that Russia's growing missile production, reliance on North Korean equipment and preparations for further mobilisation showed that Moscow was preparing for escalation rather than peace.

"Every step Russia takes – increasing ballistic missile production, bringing in North Korean equipment, preparing for mobilisation – all of this shows that Moscow is preparing not for peace, but for escalation," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine has increasingly raised concerns over North Korea's military support for Russia. Recent reporting has indicated that Pyongyang is supplying Moscow with ballistic missiles and military personnel as the two countries deepen their strategic partnership.

Zelenskyy also warned that Russia could use its September parliamentary election as a pretext for a new mobilisation campaign. He said Ukrainian intelligence believed Moscow could seek to mobilise several hundred thousand additional troops by the end of the year, followed by another similar mobilisation next year.

He accused Russia of seeking to create the appearance that its population supports the war through an election in which meaningful opposition has been restricted.