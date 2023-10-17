Number of humanitarian staff killed while on duty in Gaza rises to 31: UN

The UN has said that the number of humanitarian staff killed while on duty in Gaza has increased to 31 after seven Civil Defence officials died in an Israeli airstrike in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, "seven Civil Defence members were killed during an airstrike, bringing the total number of humanitarian staff killed while on duty to 31", the Office for the Coordination of Humantitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in its latest situation update.

The UN body said that the Hamas-controlled enclave has been "under full electricity blackout for the sixth consecutive day".

"Hospitals are on the brink of collapse as their fuel reserves used to operate backup generators have been almost totally depleted, endangering the lives of thousands of patients," the update said

On Sunday, the Israeli authorities resumed partial water supply to the eastern Khan Younis area, providing less than 4 per cent of the water consumed in the Gaza Strip before the latest conflict erupted on 7 October.

Meanwhile, the Unicef-led WASH Cluster stated that the population “is at imminent risk of death or infectious disease outbreak if water and fuel are are not immediately allowed to enter the Strip".