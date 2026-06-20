Obama criticises Trump’s Iran policy, says region may be worse off than before

Former US President Barack Obama has criticised President Donald Trump’s approach towards Iran, arguing that years of military action, sanctions and diplomatic confrontation have left the region in a position that may be no better — and potentially worse — than before the conflict escalated.

In an interview with NBC, Obama welcomed the recently announced ceasefire between the United States and Iran but questioned the broader strategy pursued by the Trump administration. He said the human and financial costs of the conflict had been immense, while the long-term outcome remained uncertain.

"We have now fought a war, spent billions and trillions of dollars, put enormous pressure on our military. A lot of people have lost their lives. And it seems that we are back to where we were before the war started, but perhaps the situation has worsened a little bit from that," Obama said.

The remarks mark the latest chapter in the ongoing dispute between the two leaders over Iran policy. Trump has repeatedly criticised Obama’s 2015 nuclear agreement with Tehran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), describing it as a flawed arrangement that failed to adequately restrain Iran’s ambitions. In recent weeks, Trump has defended his administration’s handling of Iran and hailed the newly announced peace agreement as a major diplomatic success.