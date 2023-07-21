Obama posts annual summer playlist; Boygenius member Lucy Dacus responds saying 'war criminal'
The former US president shared what he's recently been listening to and reading in the annual tradition of sharing his summer lists
In what has become an annual tradition, former United States (US) president Barack Obama on Thursday, July 20, shared his summer lists of songs that he's been listening to and books that he's been reading.
Taking to Twitter, Obama shared 41 songs and wrote "Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed."
A cocktail mix of new and old artists, cutting across genre and style, among the featured artists were Leonard Cohen, Drake, SZA, Jorja Smith, Aretha Franklin, John Coltrane, Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, Boygenius, Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder and several others.
The Boygenius song 'Not Strong Enough' featured on his list. Band member Lucy Dacus responded to the list by calling Obama a "war criminal".
Obama has been repeatedly criticised for his military decisions while he served as president — often being referred to as a "war criminal" by citizens and critiques.
According to the Harvard Political Review, the Democratic leader approved the use of 563 drone strikes across nations such as Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen, and more, which killed approximately 3,797 people. He has also been accused of mass-dropping weapons; his administration dropped approximately 26,171 bombs across Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, and Pakistan. His administration has also been accused by needlessly intervening in conflicts of other nations and excerbating the turmoil, particularly Afghanistan and Iraq.
Meanwhile, in response to Obama's post, SZA wrote in an Instagram story, "My forever president said hurry up w the video and I heard him." British singer-songwriter Jorja Smith reposted Obama's post to her Instagram stories.
Published: 21 Jul 2023, 11:56 AM