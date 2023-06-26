Sitharaman's blinkered snark at Obama's US bombing Muslim nations is mere strawman

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, June 25, slammed former US president Barack Obama's statement about minority rights in India, saying his remarks were surprising as six Muslim-majority countries had faced US "bombing" during his tenure.

She said prime minister Narendra Modi has received the highest civilian awards from 13 countries, including six with predominantly Muslim populations.

The finance minister alleged that "organised campaigns" were being run to level "baseless" allegations on the treatment meted out to minorities in India at the behest of the Opposition as it cannot electorally defeat the Modi-led BJP.

In an interview with Christiane Amanpour for CNN on Thursday, June 22 — when Modi was on his first official US state visit — Obama said if India does not protect the rights of ethnic minorities, there is a strong possibility at some point that the country "starts pulling apart".

The former Democratic US president urged current president Joe Biden to bring up concerns around India's treatment of Muslim minorities in his talks with Modi.