Iran sets three conditions for peace amid escalating West Asia crisis

Iran has outlined three crucial conditions for ending the escalating conflict with the United States and Israel, demanding formal recognition of its sovereign rights, payment of reparations for war damages, and binding international guarantees against future military aggression.

These demands come amid rising regional tensions that have already disrupted major oil exports, including Iraq’s recent suspension of operations at its southern oil terminals following sabotage attacks on tankers near Basra.

Bloomberg reported that Farhan al-Fartousi, director-general of Iraq’s General Company for Ports, said oil terminal activities had been completely halted following the incident. Commercial ports across the country remain open and are continuing normal operations.

The decision came after explosive-laden boats targeted two tankers that had previously loaded crude at Umm Qasr port in Basra province. Iraqi authorities described the strikes as acts of sabotage carried out within the country’s territorial waters.

Iraq’s State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) identified the vessels as the Marshall Islands-flagged Safesea Vishnu and the Malta-flagged Zefyros. The ships were reportedly involved in ship-to-ship oil transfer operations when the attack occurred.

Lieutenant General Saad Maan said the vessels were subjected to a “cowardly act of sabotage”, adding that investigators were still trying to determine whether the strike was carried out by a drone, missile or a seaborne explosive device.