One dead, five injured in Portland neighbourhood shooting
Police say the suspect(s) remain at large after fleeing the scene; no arrests have been made
One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Portland, Oregon, early on Sunday, prompting a homicide investigation by local police.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers from the North Precinct responded to reports of gunfire at around 3.33 am local time in the 5800 block of Northeast Alberta Street.
On reaching the scene, officers found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were taken to hospital by ambulance. Police later established that four additional victims had arrived at nearby hospitals in private vehicles after the incident.
An adult man later succumbed to his injuries in hospital, while the remaining five victims, including a teenage juvenile, were treated for injuries that authorities said were not believed to be life-threatening.
Police said the suspect or suspects fled the area before officers arrived, and no arrests had been made at the time of issuing the statement.
Detectives from the Portland Police Homicide Unit have appealed to members of the public with information about the shooting to come forward and submit tips to investigators as enquiries continue.
The Portland shooting comes a day after another deadly gun attack in the north-western United States. At least three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting at or near an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Saturday.
Authorities in Twin Falls said the shooting began inside the restaurant during the afternoon, though the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.
With IANS inputs