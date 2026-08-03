One dead, five injured in Portland neighbourhood shooting

An adult man later succumbed to his injuries in hospital, while the remaining five victims, including a teenage juvenile, were treated for injuries that authorities said were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the suspect or suspects fled the area before officers arrived, and no arrests had been made at the time of issuing the statement.

Detectives from the Portland Police Homicide Unit have appealed to members of the public with information about the shooting to come forward and submit tips to investigators as enquiries continue.

The Portland shooting comes a day after another deadly gun attack in the north-western United States. At least three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting at or near an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Saturday.

Authorities in Twin Falls said the shooting began inside the restaurant during the afternoon, though the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

With IANS inputs