Over 1,000 Indians stranded in Doha evacuated over three days
Indian Embassy thanks Qatar Airways and community volunteers as special flights help citizens return home
Authorities confirmed on Monday that more than 1,000 Indian nationals who had been stranded in Doha for the past three days have now been evacuated, with assistance from the Indian Embassy in Qatar and Qatar Airways.
In a statement shared on its social media platform X, the Embassy of India in Doha said that approximately 300 passengers boarded a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to New Delhi on Monday. The mission expressed gratitude to the airline for coordinating closely with the embassy to operate the flight and facilitate the return of stranded travellers.
According to the embassy, nearly 1,000 Indians who had been in Doha on transit or short-term visits have departed on Qatar Airways flights during the last three days.
The embassy also highlighted a humanitarian effort in which the airline assisted with the urgent repatriation of the mortal remains of an Indian national who had died of natural causes. The family of the deceased was also supported in travelling back to India. Officials thanked volunteers from the Indian community in Qatar for helping the affected family during the process.
Qatar Airways is scheduled to operate three additional flights on 10 March to New Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi. The embassy has advised remaining stranded passengers to make use of these flights for their return to India.
Meanwhile, the embassy noted that travellers holding valid Saudi visas can still cross into Saudi Arabia through the Salwa border. Several Indian nationals have already used this route to travel onward and catch flights back to India.
Officials added that the embassy has been assisting stranded passengers by processing requests for Saudi visas. The mission also expressed appreciation to both Qatari and Saudi authorities for their cooperation during the situation.
The Indian community in Qatar has been urged to strictly follow guidance issued by the country’s Ministry of Interior to ensure their safety and security. The embassy also advised people to use social media responsibly, avoid sharing sensitive images related to the situation and rely only on verified information sources to prevent the spread of rumours.
Separately, the Government of India issued an advisory for Indian nationals currently in Iran, cautioning them against approaching land borders to exit the country without prior coordination with the Indian Embassy. The advisory stressed that travellers should move towards border points only after receiving explicit guidance from embassy officials.
It further warned that once individuals leave Iranian territory, the embassy may not be able to assist them if they are unable to enter the destination country.
With PTI inputs
