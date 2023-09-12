Pak court reserves verdict on Imran Khan's plea challenging cipher case trial inside jail

A Pakistani court on Tuesday reserved judgement on a petition filed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan challenging the hearing of the cipher case inside the Attock prison in Punjab province.

The 70-year-old chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has been kept in jail since August 5 after his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case. His sentence was suspended by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on August 29, but he continues to remain in Attock prison in the cipher case. His remand has been extended till September 13 by a special court in the case.

The cricketer-turned-politician is charged with the violation of the Official Secrets Act in connection with the leakage of a confidential diplomatic cable from Pakistan's embassy in Washington.

During the hearing at the Islamabad High Court, Imran's counsel Sher Afzal Marwat alleged that there was malice behind the change of venue for the cipher case hearing, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.