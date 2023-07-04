Pak govt makes overnight changes in anti-corruption laws

Pakistan's government has made overnight changes in the anti-corruption laws to make them more stringent, hours before former premier Imran Khan's appearance before the country's apex anti-graft investigation agency on Tuesday in a corruption case.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, who is working as acting president in the absence of President Arif Alvi, who is away on pilgrimage, issued an ordinance to empower the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to arrest a suspect during inquiry period and also allow the NAB court to remand a suspect for 30 days in custody after arrest instead of earlier 15 days.

The ordinance was issued at the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.