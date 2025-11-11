Pakistan: 12 killed, 27 injured in suicide blast outside Islamabad court

A suicide bomber detonated his explosives outside the Islamabad District Judicial Complex on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least 12 people and injuring 27 others, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said.

The blast occurred at 12.39 pm (local time) near Gate No. 1 of the court complex in the G-11 area, after the attacker failed to enter the premises and instead blew himself up beside a police vehicle.

Naqvi, who visited the site shortly after the explosion, said those killed included civilians, security personnel and a lawyer. Authorities have begun the process of identifying the victims, he added.

No outfit has claimed responsibility so far, although attacks of this nature are typically attributed to the TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan).

“Our first priority is to identify the attacker… We will share the details once confirmed,” Naqvi said, adding that militant groups operating in Pakistan had recently seen their funding “increase threefold”.

Hinting at external links, the minister said Pakistan expected the ruling Taliban in Afghanistan to curb cross-border terrorism.

“If they do not stop terrorists coming from their soil, we will have to take action,” he said.