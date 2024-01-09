Pakistan court lifts final hurdle for ex-PM Sharif to run

Pakistan's Supreme Court scrapped a lifetime ban for politicians with criminal convictions on Monday, 8 January paving the way for former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to run for top office a fourth time.

In his ruling, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that life bans "abridge the fundamental right of citizens to contest elections."

Sharif cleared to run on February 8

Sharif, 74, was found guilty of dishonest practices in 2017 and disqualified from office under a subsequent ban the following year.

Last year, the courts overturned the two convictions, but he remained disqualified.

Sharif's party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is tipped as a front runner to win elections scheduled for 8 February.