Pak court allows Imran Khan's party leaders to hold election meetings with him in jail

Islamabad High Court on Friday granted leaders and lawyers of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's party to visit him at Adiala Jail and hold election strategy meetings in the run-up to the 8 February polls.

The order was passed by Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb on a petition filed by Khan seeking permission to hold meetings with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party members Asad Qaiser, Junaid Akbar Khan, senators Aurangzeb Khan and Dost Mohammad Khan, and Ishtiaq Meherban among others to strategise ahead of the elections.

The plea filed by the 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician also requested the court to instruct the superintendent of Adiala Jail to ensure privacy for Khan during his consultations with his legal team.

During Friday's hearing, attorney-general for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan, lawyers of Khan's party, and the Adiala Jail superintendent appeared in the IHC.

PTI counsel Shoaib Shaheen said the party needed to hold discussions for the allotment of 700 tickets, while the AGP raised objections to the maintainability of the plea.

Justice Aurangzeb expressed displeasure at Awan’s arguments and asked: “Is the additional note from the Supreme Court insufficient for you? Do you want me to write a note against you as well?”

These remarks were in reference to Justice Athar Minallah’s additional note in the cipher case against Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.