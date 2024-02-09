Pakistan election: "Internet issues" delay count, despite low turnout

Pakistan's vote count following their national election on Thursday (8 February) was marred by delays, leading the Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday morning (9 February) to order returning officers to speed up the release of results.

By 3 a.m. local time (2200 GMT, Thursday), more than 10 hours after polls closed, only four provincial assembly results had been announced.

The delay has been blamed on "internet problems" after the closure by authorities of internet and phone access during the day.

The Interior Ministry said communications outages were "to maintain law and order" after two explosions on Wednesday (7 February) by the Islamic State killed 28 people.