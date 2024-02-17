Pak elections: Rawalpindi commissioner admits rigging, resigns in protest

Pakistan's Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha has resigned from his office after claiming that the recent general election results of 8 February were manipulated, news reports said on Saturday.

The commissioner called for being "hanged" for "committing fraud" in the Rawalpindi division, reported Express Tribune. “I am taking the responsibility for all this wrongdoing and telling you that the chief election commissioner and the chief justice are also completely involved in this,” he was quoted as saying by the Dawn.

"We converted losers into winners with a 50,000-vote margin," Chattha claimed, before surrendering himself to the police.

The development comes amidst criticism of jailed former PM Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for seeking US intervention in the alleged “rigging” of the polls, saying “it goes against Pakistan’s sovereignty”.

PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb also called out Khan and PTI for approaching the US, despite accusing it in 2022 of bringing down his government.

On 15 February, Khan had sought the help of the US with a special message to Washington that it should play a role and voice concern about his country's "rigged" general elections.

On Friday, addressing a press conference along with party leader Ataullah Tarar, Aurangzeb said: “Absolutely not, we are not slaves! It goes against Pakistan's sovereignty," the Express Tribune reported.