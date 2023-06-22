Pakistan PM meets IMF director in a last-ditch effort to get bailout

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday as the cash-strapped country made a last-ditch effort to get a much-needed loan from the global lender, a media report said.

The two sides exchanged views on the ongoing programmes and cooperation between crisis-ridden Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the meeting held on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact at Paris in France, Radio Pakistan reported.

The IMF signed a deal in 2019 to provide USD 6 billion to Pakistan on fulfilment of certain conditions.

The plan was derailed several times and the full reimbursement is still pending due to insistence by the donor that Pakistan should complete all formalities.

Recalling their recent telephone conversation on May 27, 2023, the prime minister apprised Georgieva of Pakistan's economic outlook and outlined the steps taken by the government for economic growth and stability.