Pak strike first external land attack on Iran since Saddam Hussein invasion
Pakistan has launched missile strikes into Iran, killing nine persons, after Iran carried out strikes in Pakistan late on Tuesday
Pakistan's attack on Iranian soil is the first external land attack on Iran since forces led by then Iraqi President Saddam Hussein invaded Iran in the 1980s, starting a vicious eight-year war, the media reported.
Iran's initial reaction has been pretty muted — only half-a-sentence from a foreign ministry spokesman condemning the action. The media in Iran have been emphasising that those killed inside the country as a result of the Pakistani attacks were not Iranian nationals, the BBC reported.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards have been silent, which means that they are still debating how to respond. They seem to have been taken by surprise.
They certainly brought this on to themselves when over two days this week they attacked targets in three countries, including their neighbours Iraq and Pakistan, with whom they had previously had good relations, which that are now in tatters, the BBC said.
Pakistan has launched missile strikes into Iran, killing nine persons, after Iran carried out strikes in Pakistan late on Tuesday. Islamabad said its strikes had hit "terrorist hideouts" in Iran's Siestan-o-Baluchistan province.
Iran condemned the attacks, which it said killed three women, two men and four children, and Tehran has summoned Pakistan's charge d'affaires to "request an explanation".
