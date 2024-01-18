Pak strike first external land attack on Iran since Saddam Hussein invasion

Pakistan's attack on Iranian soil is the first external land attack on Iran since forces led by then Iraqi President Saddam Hussein invaded Iran in the 1980s, starting a vicious eight-year war, the media reported.

Iran's initial reaction has been pretty muted — only half-a-sentence from a foreign ministry spokesman condemning the action. The media in Iran have been emphasising that those killed inside the country as a result of the Pakistani attacks were not Iranian nationals, the BBC reported.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have been silent, which means that they are still debating how to respond. They seem to have been taken by surprise.