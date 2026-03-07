Pakistani man convicted in US over plot to assassinate American politicians
Prosecutors say suspect linked to Iran’s IRGC planned attacks targeting Donald Trump and other senior leaders
A Pakistani national accused of links to Iran has been found guilty by a US federal jury of plotting to assassinate senior American politicians, including President Donald Trump, authorities said.
Asif Merchant, 47, was convicted in a federal court in Brooklyn after a week-long trial on charges including murder-for-hire and attempted terrorism transcending national boundaries, according to the US Department of Justice.
Prosecutors said Merchant attempted to hire a hitman in New York in 2024 to kill prominent US officials as part of a plot allegedly directed by Iran.
Merchant could face life imprisonment when sentenced.
A lawyer representing him said there were still “complex and significant legal issues yet to be resolved”.
Alleged links to Iran’s IRGC
According to the US Department of Justice, Merchant was a trained operative of the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) and had entered the United States to recruit potential operatives for the organisation.
Authorities said Merchant travelled to the US from Pakistan in April 2024 after spending time in Iran.
In June 2024, he contacted a person whom he believed could assist in carrying out an assassination. That individual later alerted US authorities.
Investigators said Merchant subsequently met undercover law enforcement officers in New York who were posing as contract killers.
The alleged plot was disrupted before any attack could be carried out, officials said.
Merchant was arrested in July 2024 before leaving the United States.
Targeting US leaders
During the trial, Merchant reportedly acknowledged that he had been sent to the US by the IRGC to organise political assassinations.
According to reports, prosecutors said Merchant’s handler instructed him to target Donald Trump, former US President Joe Biden, and former US ambassador and cabinet member Nikki Haley.
The alleged plan was intended as retaliation for the 2020 killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Iraq.
Merchant told the court that he had felt compelled to cooperate with the plot because his handler allegedly threatened members of his family living in Iran.
He claimed he believed he would be arrested before any attack was carried out and intended to cooperate with US authorities afterward.
According to court testimony cited by US media, Merchant hoped that cooperating with investigators would help him obtain a US green card.
Jury verdict and reaction
The jury deliberated for less than two hours before delivering its verdict.
US Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr said the conviction demonstrated that the plot had been successfully thwarted.
“Iran's terrorist regime sent Asif Merchant here to sow mayhem and murder,” Nocella said.
“Thanks to the vigilance of our law enforcement partners, his scheme ended in failure. Today, with Merchant's conviction, that failure is complete.”
Merchant’s lawyer, Christopher Neff, said the defence team was disappointed by the verdict but would continue to pursue legal challenges.
“Nevertheless, as Judge Komitee noted, there are complex and significant legal issues yet to be decided. We remain confident that we will ultimately achieve a favorable result for Mr Merchant,” he said.