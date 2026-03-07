Pakistani man convicted in US over plot to assassinate American politicians

A Pakistani national accused of links to Iran has been found guilty by a US federal jury of plotting to assassinate senior American politicians, including President Donald Trump, authorities said.

Asif Merchant, 47, was convicted in a federal court in Brooklyn after a week-long trial on charges including murder-for-hire and attempted terrorism transcending national boundaries, according to the US Department of Justice.

Prosecutors said Merchant attempted to hire a hitman in New York in 2024 to kill prominent US officials as part of a plot allegedly directed by Iran.

Merchant could face life imprisonment when sentenced.

A lawyer representing him said there were still “complex and significant legal issues yet to be resolved”.

Alleged links to Iran’s IRGC

According to the US Department of Justice, Merchant was a trained operative of the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) and had entered the United States to recruit potential operatives for the organisation.

Authorities said Merchant travelled to the US from Pakistan in April 2024 after spending time in Iran.

In June 2024, he contacted a person whom he believed could assist in carrying out an assassination. That individual later alerted US authorities.

Investigators said Merchant subsequently met undercover law enforcement officers in New York who were posing as contract killers.

The alleged plot was disrupted before any attack could be carried out, officials said.

Merchant was arrested in July 2024 before leaving the United States.