Palestinians will run civilian affairs in post-conflict Gaza: Israel

Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant has said that local Palestinians will run civilian affairs in the Gaza Strip while Israel will maintain security control of the coastal enclave after the current conflict ends.

Gallant on Thursday, 4 January outlined the vision of post-conflict Gaza in his daily press briefing and said that "there will be no Israeli civilian presence in the Gaza Strip after the goals of the war are achieved", Xinhua news agency reported.

"Gaza residents are Palestinian, therefore Palestinian bodies will be in charge on the condition that there will be no hostility to Israel," he added.

Regarding who will oversee security in Gaza following the conflict, the minister vowed that Israel will not permit Hamas to rule Gaza or endanger the safety of its people and will therefore reserve the operational freedom of action in Gaza.

Gallant said Israel is going to move into what he referred to as Phase III of the conflict, which would include raids, destruction of "terror" tunnels, aerial and ground activities, and special operations.