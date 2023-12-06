Penguin Random House, authors sue Iowa over law banning books in schools depicting sex

Penguin Random House, a major US publisher, has filed a federal lawsuit challenging a law in the US state of Iowa that restricts the availability of certain books in public schools.

The lawsuit, which includes a student, teachers, and bestselling authors like John Green and Jodi Picoult and the Iowa State Education Association — the state’s teachers union representing 50,000 current and former public-school educators — argues that the law signed by governor Kim Reynolds in May unlawfully denies students access to literature that “portrays and describes critical aspects of the human experience”.

By limiting publications on sexual orientation and gender identity, the lawsuit says, the law “discriminates against LGBTQ+ viewpoints and authors".

This lawsuit is the second within a week to contest the law, which bans books with sexual content in all grades, except for religious texts.