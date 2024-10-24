Polio is 'gasping', on verge of eradication from world map: Expert

Despite the complexities of poliovirus that make it difficult to stop from spreading, an expert said on Thursday that the disease is “gasping” and is on the verge of eradication from the global map.

Heaping praise on India for playing an exemplary role in effectively dealing with polio, researcher Dr Ananda Sankar Bandyopadhyay advised caution, saying any complacency could help the disease make a comeback.

Bandyopadhyay, who is the deputy director of technology, research, and analytics in the polio team of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, was speaking exclusively to PTI on the occasion of World Polio Day.

“Polio has three serotypes — type 1, type 2 and type 3. Type 2 and 3 were eradicated from the world. Poliovirus type 1 remains mainly in two countries — Pakistan and Afghanistan. So, about the global situation, we can say that polio is on the verge of eradication," he said.

Besides Pakistan and Afghanistan, there are about 15 countries, primarily in the African region, where an outbreak of a variant poliovirus type was seen recently, he said. “So, it's really good news that polio does not exist in most of the countries,” Bandyopadhyay said.

The researcher also praised India, saying the country has done a commendable job in eradicating polio. "The fact that India can maintain its polio-free status is really an amazing feat and we should be proud of that and celebrate that. It has huge implications in terms of other public health delivery programmes," Bandyopadhyay said.