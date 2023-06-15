Pro-Khalistani activist Avtar Singh dies in UK hospital

Avtar Singh Purba alias Khanda, a prominent pro-Khalistani activist who was involved in the attack on the Indian High Commission in London, died at a hospital in the city of Birmingham on Thursday morning, a UK-based Sikh organisation said in a statement.



Sikh Federation UK, which has styled itself as one of the largest Sikh organisations based in the UK, said Avtar Singh was terminally ill with blood cancer. He was on a life support system for the last few days.



Avtar Singh, who initially went to UK in 2007 on study visa but later took asylum there in 2012 and never returned since then, was linked to anti-India activities including the attack on the tricolour at the High Commission of India in London earlier this year allegations that he had denied.