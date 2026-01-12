All you need to know about Iran protests as govt shuts down internet, phone networks

Nationwide protests driven by Iran’s worsening economic crisis have put fresh pressure on the country’s clerical leadership, even as authorities have shut down internet and telephone services in a bid to curb the unrest.

The demonstrations, which began in late December over soaring prices and the collapse of the rial, have now spread to all 31 provinces, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency. The group said more than 500 protests have taken place so far, with at least 544 people killed and over 10,600 arrested. The Iranian government has not released official casualty figures.

With communications largely cut, independent verification of the scale of the protests has become increasingly difficult. State media has provided limited coverage, while journalists face severe restrictions on movement and reporting.

Economy at the heart of unrest

Iran’s economy has been under acute strain since September, when the United Nations reimposed sanctions over Tehran’s nuclear programme. The pressure has sent the rial into a tailspin, now trading at over 1.4 million to the US dollar, sharply reducing purchasing power.

Inflation has hovered around 40 per cent annually, driving up the cost of basic food items such as rice and meat. In December, the government raised prices under its subsidised fuel scheme, further squeezing households. Days later, Iran’s Central Bank ended a preferential exchange rate for most imports, a move expected to push food prices even higher.

The protests initially began with merchants in Tehran but soon spread nationwide, with slogans shifting from economic grievances to open criticism of the government. Anger has remained raw since the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini in police custody, which had triggered earlier mass demonstrations.

Regional power weakened

The unrest comes at a time when Iran’s strategic position in the Middle East has weakened significantly. Tehran’s so-called “Axis of Resistance” — a network of allied governments and militant groups — has suffered setbacks since the Israel-Hamas war in 2023.

Hamas has been severely weakened in Gaza, Hezbollah has lost key leaders in Lebanon, and Iran’s long-time ally in Syria, Bashar al-Assad, was overthrown in a December 2024 offensive. Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen have also faced sustained US and Israeli strikes.

China continues to buy Iranian oil, providing Tehran with an economic lifeline, but neither Beijing nor Moscow has offered open military backing, despite Russia’s reliance on Iranian drones in the Ukraine war.