Putin’s India visit: High optics, hard realities

President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to New Delhi arrives at a moment of turbulence in India’s foreign policy, when the government is juggling sanctions-laden ties with Russia, a bruised relationship with the United States, and escalating pressures on its defence and energy security. The official language speaks of a “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,” but beneath the ceremonial veneer sits a far more complicated ledger.

For Moscow, the visit offers an opportunity to project normalcy and reaffirm an increasingly narrow list of dependable partners. For New Delhi, it is a balancing act—one that demands public warmth towards an old ally while quietly managing the risk of being entangled in the fallout of the US-Russia confrontation.

Russia has placed a familiar set of offers on the table. Discussions on additional S-400 units, the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter, and possibly even elements of the S-500 missile defence system are likely to dominate the headlines. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has already hinted that the S-400 could be a key agenda point, while claiming Russia’s defence industry is “working pretty well”.

The facts, however, tell a less flattering story. India’s pending S-400 deliveries are running behind schedule, with completion now pushed to 2026. Russia’s military-industrial complex—strained by the Ukraine war, supply chain disruptions and a chronic shortage of microchips—has struggled to meet existing commitments. Analysts openly question whether Moscow can deliver on a suite of next-generation systems when it is struggling with legacy orders.

Even within India’s strategic circles, enthusiasm for the Su-57 remains limited. New Delhi quietly walked away from joint development of a fifth-generation fighter years ago, frustrated by technology-transfer gaps and performance concerns. Yet Russia continues to pitch the aircraft as if India’s interest were a foregone conclusion.

In reality, the visit is likely to produce more statements of intent than binding contracts.