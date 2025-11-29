Explained: What India–Russia military pact means for logistics, Arctic ops and defence

Russia’s Duma or the lower house of Parliament is preparing to ratify a landmark military logistics pact with India ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi on 4–5 December for the 23rd annual bilateral summit, according to reports from Moscow.

The RELOS (Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement), signed on 18 February 2025 in Moscow by India’s Ambassador Vinay Kumar and then Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin, has now been uploaded to the State Duma’s ratification database along with the government’s explanatory note.

The note, quoted by Russian news agency TASS, stated that the Russian government believes the agreement’s ratification will “strengthen cooperation between Russia and India in the military sphere.”

A major expansion of military interoperability

RELOS is designed to streamline logistical coordination for a range of joint activities including:

• military exercises and naval deployments,

• humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and

• operations requiring reciprocal access to fuel, food, spares and maintenance.

Defence officials say the pact will make India–Russia military operations more efficient by reducing administrative hurdles and enabling cashless or simplified settlement arrangements for logistical support. Such agreements, already signed between India and countries like the US, France, Australia and Japan, allow each country’s armed forces to access the other’s bases for refuelling, repair and rest.