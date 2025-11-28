Putin to visit India from 4–5 December for annual summit with PM Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin will undertake a two-day state visit to India from 4 to 5 December for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday. The visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to deliver substantive outcomes and reinforce the long-standing “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” between the two countries.

President Droupadi Murmu will formally receive Putin and host a state banquet in his honour.

In a brief statement, the MEA said the summit will allow the two leaders to review the breadth of bilateral cooperation and outline a roadmap for deeper engagement.

Discussions are expected to centre on defence and security collaboration, trade and economic linkages, and civil nuclear cooperation. Regional and global developments, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, are also likely to feature prominently.