Putin to visit India from 4–5 December for annual summit with PM Modi
The MEA says the summit lets the two leaders review bilateral ties and chart a roadmap for deeper engagement
Russian President Vladimir Putin will undertake a two-day state visit to India from 4 to 5 December for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday. The visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to deliver substantive outcomes and reinforce the long-standing “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” between the two countries.
President Droupadi Murmu will formally receive Putin and host a state banquet in his honour.
In a brief statement, the MEA said the summit will allow the two leaders to review the breadth of bilateral cooperation and outline a roadmap for deeper engagement.
Discussions are expected to centre on defence and security collaboration, trade and economic linkages, and civil nuclear cooperation. Regional and global developments, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, are also likely to feature prominently.
India is examining the possibility of acquiring additional S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia, following their reported effectiveness during Operation Sindoor. People familiar with the matter indicated that the proposed procurement could be taken up during the talks.
The annual summit mechanism, which alternates between India and Russia, has served as a key platform for strategic dialogue since its inception. Twenty-two such meetings have been held so far. Putin last visited New Delhi in 2021, while Prime Minister Modi travelled to Moscow for the previous summit in July last year.
Russia remains one of India’s most enduring strategic partners, and the forthcoming visit is expected to further strengthen ties across defence, energy, and geopolitical cooperation.
With PTI inputs
