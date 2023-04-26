Quad leaders to meet in Sydney on May 24 for third in-person summit

"I’m pleased to announce that Australia will be hosting the Quad Leaders’ Summit for the first time on May 24 in Sydney. Hosting our Quad partners in Sydney next month will be an opportunity for Australia to help shape the region we all want to live in," Albanese tweeted on Wednesday.

"The hosting of this Quad leaders' meeting at the Sydney Opera House, Australia's most recognisable building, will be a chance for us to work cooperatively with the United States, Japan and India," he said in a video message.

In Washington, the White House said US President Biden will attend the third in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit in Sydney with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan, Prime Minister Modi and Australian Prime Minister Albanese.

Albanese attended the previous Quad summit in Tokyo hours after he was sworn in as prime minister last year.

“The Quad leaders will discuss how they can deepen their cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, high-quality infrastructure, global health, climate change, maritime domain awareness, and other issues that matter to the people of the Indo-Pacific,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

Australian Prime Minister Albanese said it will also be an enormous opportunity to showcase the beautiful city of Sydeny to the entire world.

"We are always better off when we act together with our close friends and partners. The Quad is committed to supporting an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is respectful of sovereignty, and ensures security and growth for all," he was quoted as saying by ABC News.