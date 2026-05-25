RAF aircraft carrying UK defence secy hit by suspected Russian GPS jamming near border

A Royal Air Force (RAF) aircraft carrying British Defence Secretary John Healey was subjected to suspected Russian GPS jamming while flying near Russian territory earlier this week, forcing pilots to rely on alternative navigation systems during the flight, according to media reports.

The incident occurred on Thursday as Healey was returning to the United Kingdom after visiting British troops stationed in Estonia as part of NATO operations near Russia's border.

According to The Times, the aircraft's GPS signal was disrupted for approximately three hours, leaving the crew unable to rely on standard satellite navigation systems. Pilots reportedly switched to alternative navigation methods to complete the journey safely.

While officials have not publicly confirmed responsibility, Russia is believed to be behind the electronic interference, the report said.

Defence secretary returning from NATO visit

Healey had been in Estonia meeting British military personnel participating in a NATO exercise close to the Russian border.

It remains unclear whether the aircraft carrying the defence secretary was deliberately targeted. However, reports noted that the flight's route was publicly visible through online aircraft-tracking services, making it possible to identify the aircraft's movements in real time.

Britain's Ministry of Defence has not officially commented on the reported jamming incident.