RAF aircraft carrying UK defence secy hit by suspected Russian GPS jamming near border
Military aircraft transporting John Healey from Estonia forced to switch navigation systems after signal interference; incident follows dangerous interception of RAF surveillance plane over Black Sea
A Royal Air Force (RAF) aircraft carrying British Defence Secretary John Healey was subjected to suspected Russian GPS jamming while flying near Russian territory earlier this week, forcing pilots to rely on alternative navigation systems during the flight, according to media reports.
The incident occurred on Thursday as Healey was returning to the United Kingdom after visiting British troops stationed in Estonia as part of NATO operations near Russia's border.
According to The Times, the aircraft's GPS signal was disrupted for approximately three hours, leaving the crew unable to rely on standard satellite navigation systems. Pilots reportedly switched to alternative navigation methods to complete the journey safely.
While officials have not publicly confirmed responsibility, Russia is believed to be behind the electronic interference, the report said.
Defence secretary returning from NATO visit
Healey had been in Estonia meeting British military personnel participating in a NATO exercise close to the Russian border.
It remains unclear whether the aircraft carrying the defence secretary was deliberately targeted. However, reports noted that the flight's route was publicly visible through online aircraft-tracking services, making it possible to identify the aircraft's movements in real time.
Britain's Ministry of Defence has not officially commented on the reported jamming incident.
Second security incident involving RAF aircraft
The reported interference comes just days after the UK disclosed another confrontation involving Russian military aircraft.
Last month, an RAF Rivet Joint surveillance aircraft operating over the Black Sea was approached by Russian fighter jets in what British officials described as a dangerous encounter.
According to the Ministry of Defence, a Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter aircraft flew close enough to trigger emergency systems aboard the British surveillance aircraft, temporarily disabling its autopilot functions.
A second Russian fighter, a Sukhoi Su-27, reportedly made six passes in front of the aircraft and at one point approached to within six metres of its nose.
Healey condemned the flybys as “unacceptable” and praised the RAF crew for their professionalism during the encounter.
British officials described the incident as the most dangerous interaction involving Russian aircraft since 2022, when a Russian pilot fired a missile near an RAF Rivet Joint aircraft operating over the Black Sea.
Pattern of electronic interference
The latest episode is not the first time a British government aircraft has experienced GPS interference near Russian territory.
In 2024, an RAF aircraft carrying then Defence Secretary Grant Shapps also experienced GPS jamming while flying close to Russia's borders.
Western military officials have repeatedly accused Russia of using electronic warfare systems to disrupt GPS signals in parts of Eastern Europe, the Baltic region and areas surrounding the Black Sea.
The reported jamming of the aircraft carrying Healey comes amid heightened tensions between NATO and Russia over the war in Ukraine and continued military activity along the alliance's eastern flank.
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