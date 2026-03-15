Explained: Ukraine's experience with Russia's Iranian drones expected to help US
Kyiv send experts and offers interceptor drones while Washington halts aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia
The United States has asked Ukraine to assist in protecting American bases in the Gulf region from potential Iranian retaliatory strikes, Ukrainian officials said, highlighting Kyiv’s growing expertise in countering Iranian-designed drones used by Russia in the war in Ukraine.
The request was disclosed on 6 March by Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Centre for Countering Disinformation. Two days later, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine would send military experts to the Gulf to help strengthen defensive capabilities against drones and missiles. On 9 March, Kyiv also dispatched chief negotiator Rustem Umerov to Gulf states to promote Ukrainian interceptor drones and counter-drone technologies.
Zelenskyy said the United States and more than 10 countries from Europe and the Middle East had approached Ukraine for assistance in improving their air-defence systems. “Those now seeking Ukraine’s help must continue to assist our own defence,” Zelenskyy said, stressing that stability in the Gulf region was also important for Ukraine.
Experience against Iranian drones
Ukraine’s experience in countering Russian attacks using Iranian-designed loitering munitions and drones has made it a valuable partner for countries facing similar threats.
Russia has widely used Shahed-type drones—known in Russia as Geran-1 and Geran-2—against Ukrainian energy infrastructure and command centres.
These drones, including Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 models, are propeller-driven and fly at low subsonic speeds using GPS and inertial navigation systems. They are designed to fly at low altitude along terrain features before striking pre-programmed targets.
Newer variants are believed to be equipped with CRPA anti-jamming antennas, data links and electro-optical or infrared payloads, making them more resistant to electronic warfare and capable of being retasked mid-flight.
Layered air-defence network
To counter such threats, Ukraine has developed a layered and networked air-defence ecosystem combining missiles, guns, electronic warfare systems and interceptor drones.
The system integrates ground-based air defence, electronic warfare, interceptor UAVs and mobile gun units into what Ukrainian officials describe as a “kill web”.
At the centre of the system is a nationwide sensor and command-and-control network that combines radar, acoustic and visual detection systems.
Ukraine operates classic three-dimensional air-surveillance radars alongside infrared and electro-optical sensors. It has also repurposed counter-battery acoustic detection systems to track the distinctive engine noise of Shahed drones.
Authorities have deployed thousands of acoustic masts equipped with microphones across the country. These sensors triangulate the sound signatures of incoming drones and transmit real-time tracking data to air-defence units through a central command system.
The network fuses radar, acoustic, electronic-warfare and visual inputs to generate engagement zones and coordinate different layers of air defence.
Mobile air-defence teams receive live targeting data on tablets, allowing them to position weapons along expected flight paths.
Mix of missiles, guns and drones
Ukraine uses a combination of high-end missile systems and cheaper point-defence weapons to counter drone attacks.
For protection of major cities and critical infrastructure, Ukraine deploys systems such as the Patriot air defence system, SAMP/T air defence system, IRIS‑T SLM air defence system and NASAMS air defence system.
These systems are primarily used against cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and aircraft but can also intercept drones near critical targets.
Closer to targets, Ukraine relies on shorter-range air-defence weapons and anti-aircraft guns.
These include legacy Soviet systems such as ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft guns, Shilka and Tunguska self-propelled guns, and Strela-10 or Osa missile systems, as well as portable MANPADS such as Stinger, Igla and Piorun.
Western-supplied systems like the Gepard self‑propelled anti‑aircraft gun have proven particularly effective against Shahed drones, often destroying them with a short burst of 35 mm cannon fire.
Helicopters such as Mi-8 and Mi-24 gunships are also occasionally used to intercept high-altitude drones by engaging them with heavy machine guns or cannon fire.
Electronic warfare and interceptor drones
Electronic warfare plays a major role in Ukraine’s defence strategy.
Specialised EW units create wide jamming zones that disrupt satellite navigation signals used by drones, forcing them off course or causing them to crash after running out of fuel.
Directional jammers can also target communication links used by newer drone variants, effectively turning them into unguided projectiles that miss their targets.
Ukraine has also developed interceptor drones designed specifically to destroy incoming Shahed drones.
These UAVs either ram the target or detonate proximity warheads near it. They are deployed particularly during large drone attacks when gun systems alone may struggle to handle the volume of targets.
High interception rate against Iran's drones
Ukraine’s air-defence strategy emphasises layered defence and cost management.
Expensive surface-to-air missiles are conserved for high-speed threats such as cruise or ballistic missiles, while cheaper drones are engaged with guns, portable missiles or interceptor drones.
Mobile “hunter-killer” teams mounted on pickup trucks equipped with anti-aircraft guns, thermal sights and searchlights redeploy nightly to likely drone approach corridors.
These teams receive real-time target tracks from the national sensor network and form temporary ambush zones around cities, energy facilities and military bases.
During complex attacks involving multiple weapon types, command systems allocate targets accordingly: high-end missile systems engage ballistic or cruise missiles while gun and short-range units focus on drones.
Ukraine’s integrated approach has significantly improved its ability to counter drone attacks.
Officials say Ukrainian air-defence units now intercept more than 90 per cent of incoming Shahed drones on average, despite increasing launch volumes by Russian forces.
Analysts say this experience has made Ukraine one of the world’s most battle-tested operators in counter-drone warfare, which explains why countries facing similar threats are seeking Kyiv’s assistance.
Wider geopolitical implications
The developments come amid reports that Russia may be assisting Iran in targeting US assets and allied infrastructure in the Gulf.
According to a report by The Washington Post, citing unnamed US officials, Moscow has provided support to Tehran’s targeting efforts.
Analysts say such cooperation could complicate Washington’s relationship with Russia and potentially influence US policy towards Ukraine.
At the same time, the conflict in the Gulf has pushed global oil prices higher, benefiting Russia’s energy exports.
Benchmark Brent crude prices have risen by around $20 since the conflict began, potentially generating billions of dollars in additional revenue for Moscow.
Oil market impact
According to estimates cited by the Financial Times, Russia has already earned between $1.3 billion and $1.9 billion in additional tax revenues from increased oil exports.
Demand for Russian oil has also risen in Asian markets.
India’s imports of Russian crude have reportedly increased by around 50 per cent, while roughly 30 tankers carrying about 19 million barrels of Russian oil were said to be awaiting buyers in Asia as of 13 March.
Accuracy in numbers
Ukraine says its air-defence forces have gained extensive experience in countering drone swarms during the war with Russia.
In the past week alone, Ukrainian authorities said they intercepted about 90 per cent of the 1,250 drones launched by Russia, along with more than half of 34 missiles.
Many of the drones used by Russia are Shahed models originally developed by Iran.
Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said its military experts are working with governments in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Bahrain to support efforts aimed at improving air defence and ensuring safe navigation in the region.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines