Explained: Ukraine's experience with Russia's Iranian drones expected to help US

The United States has asked Ukraine to assist in protecting American bases in the Gulf region from potential Iranian retaliatory strikes, Ukrainian officials said, highlighting Kyiv’s growing expertise in countering Iranian-designed drones used by Russia in the war in Ukraine.

The request was disclosed on 6 March by Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Centre for Countering Disinformation. Two days later, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine would send military experts to the Gulf to help strengthen defensive capabilities against drones and missiles. On 9 March, Kyiv also dispatched chief negotiator Rustem Umerov to Gulf states to promote Ukrainian interceptor drones and counter-drone technologies.

Zelenskyy said the United States and more than 10 countries from Europe and the Middle East had approached Ukraine for assistance in improving their air-defence systems. “Those now seeking Ukraine’s help must continue to assist our own defence,” Zelenskyy said, stressing that stability in the Gulf region was also important for Ukraine.

Experience against Iranian drones

Ukraine’s experience in countering Russian attacks using Iranian-designed loitering munitions and drones has made it a valuable partner for countries facing similar threats.

Russia has widely used Shahed-type drones—known in Russia as Geran-1 and Geran-2—against Ukrainian energy infrastructure and command centres.

These drones, including Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 models, are propeller-driven and fly at low subsonic speeds using GPS and inertial navigation systems. They are designed to fly at low altitude along terrain features before striking pre-programmed targets.

Newer variants are believed to be equipped with CRPA anti-jamming antennas, data links and electro-optical or infrared payloads, making them more resistant to electronic warfare and capable of being retasked mid-flight.

Layered air-defence network

To counter such threats, Ukraine has developed a layered and networked air-defence ecosystem combining missiles, guns, electronic warfare systems and interceptor drones.