Rahul Gandhi questioned US ability to act as global stabiliser on 18 November

Halifax forum chief Peter Van Praagh warns two days later that Washington is no longer a predictable democratic leader

Trump's tensions with Canada and shifting alliances underscore concerns over the changing global order

The United States' ability to act as a stabilising force in an increasingly volatile world is coming under growing scrutiny. On Wednesday, 18 November, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi expressed concern over Washington's ability to continue playing that role. Two days later, the head of a major international security conference warned that the US could no longer be relied upon as a predictable leader of the democratic world.

At the University of Chicago on 18 November, Gandhi expressed concern over the US potentially losing its role as a global stabilising force, saying India had benefited enormously from the stability Washington provided, particularly between the 1990s and 2010.

"One of the things... that I worry about is that the United States has provided a very stabilising effect on the world. And we as a country have benefited from it hugely. So between the ’90s and 2010, we benefited hugely. Our IT infrastructure, a whole host of things," he said. Gandhi added that he worried about the US no longer being able to hold its position as a stabiliser, citing the challenges confronting it at home and abroad and the uncertainty surrounding the situation involving Iran.

"Without the United States as a predictable leader, people, institutions and countries are looking for a new course. A North Star," Peter Van Praagh, president of the Halifax International Security Forum, said in his opening remarks on Friday, 20 November.