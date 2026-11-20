‘Your own confession’: Rahul Gandhi on Modi’s FICCI speech
Lok Sabha LoP says government has favoured big business while weakening MSMEs and competition, undermining employment
Modi questions industry leaders over jobs and salary increases despite tax concessions.
Rahul Gandhi calls the prime minister’s remarks a confession and alleges that government policies have encouraged monopolies.
JD(U) defends Modi, saying industry must take greater responsibility for employment generation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to India’s corporate sector to do more to create jobs and raise employee salaries has triggered a political exchange, with the Congress accusing him of deflecting responsibility for the economy’s shortcomings onto industrialists.
Addressing the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) annual general meeting and centenary convention in New Delhi on Thursday, 19 November, Modi cited the government’s tax concessions and other measures to improve the business environment, but questioned whether companies had translated these benefits into higher wages and greater employment.
The prime minister pointed to the reduction in the basic corporate tax rate from 30 per cent in 2014 to 22 per cent, as well as income-tax relief for individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh under the new tax regime. He then challenged industry leaders to demonstrate what they had done in return.
"Have you increased the salaries of your employees? Have you increased the number of employees? No," Modi asked, adding that the attitude of industry leaders remained: "Modi ji, you do it, we will see."
He also took a swipe at the corporate sector’s appetite for government concessions, saying he knew the audience would not applaud because "however much one gives, your appetite never seems to be satisfied".
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi seized on the remarks on Friday, 20 November, turning the Prime Minister’s questions back on his government and accusing it of enabling monopolies at the expense of small businesses and employment-generating sectors.
In a post on X, Gandhi described Modi’s comments as an admission of the government’s own economic policy failures rather than an indictment of industrialists.
'Modi ji was taunting industrialists: "We cut taxes, yet you neither raised wages nor created jobs." Modi ji, these aren't accusations against them — they're your own confession,' Gandhi wrote.
Taking aim at Modi’s remark about the insatiable appetite of industrialists, Gandhi alleged that major public assets and natural resources had been handed over to a handful of business groups without a corresponding increase in employment.
'Airports, ports, mines, forests, electricity, coal, roads — all handed over to them. How many jobs did they create?' he asked.
Gandhi also accused the government of damaging small traders and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which he described as important sources of employment, through demonetisation and what he called a flawed Goods and Services Tax (GST).
He further alleged that government policies had weakened competition by disadvantaging companies that competed fairly with larger business groups. 'Monopoly doesn't create jobs. It drives up prices and eliminates competition,' he said.
Gandhi also turned Modi’s 'Modi ji, you do it, we will see' remark against him, accusing the PM and his associates of benefiting from policies that had harmed ordinary citizens.
The Congress leader took a swipe at Modi for commenting on the lack of applause from the audience at the FICCI event. He said the government’s policies had left industrialists, small traders, the poor, the middle class and unemployed young people with little reason to applaud.
'Your policies left no one worth applauding — not industrialists, not small traders, not the poor and middle class struggling with inflation, not unemployed young people. Get your applause and your thali-banging from whatever followers you have left,' he said.
The exchange comes amid a broader political debate over the government’s economic record, the quality of employment and the extent to which tax concessions and other incentives have translated into investment and wage growth.