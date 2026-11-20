Modi questions industry leaders over jobs and salary increases despite tax concessions.

Rahul Gandhi calls the prime minister’s remarks a confession and alleges that government policies have encouraged monopolies.

JD(U) defends Modi, saying industry must take greater responsibility for employment generation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to India’s corporate sector to do more to create jobs and raise employee salaries has triggered a political exchange, with the Congress accusing him of deflecting responsibility for the economy’s shortcomings onto industrialists.

Addressing the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) annual general meeting and centenary convention in New Delhi on Thursday, 19 November, Modi cited the government’s tax concessions and other measures to improve the business environment, but questioned whether companies had translated these benefits into higher wages and greater employment.

The prime minister pointed to the reduction in the basic corporate tax rate from 30 per cent in 2014 to 22 per cent, as well as income-tax relief for individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh under the new tax regime. He then challenged industry leaders to demonstrate what they had done in return.

"Have you increased the salaries of your employees? Have you increased the number of employees? No," Modi asked, adding that the attitude of industry leaders remained: "Modi ji, you do it, we will see."

He also took a swipe at the corporate sector’s appetite for government concessions, saying he knew the audience would not applaud because "however much one gives, your appetite never seems to be satisfied".