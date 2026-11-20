The Indian National Congress is called the Grand Old Party. Where are the young people in the Congress? The idea of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) came from a flippant comment by a young man in Boston, not from any youth leader in the Congress. While you talk about youth, doesn't the Congress seem out of sync with the young?

On the contrary, the Congress today is a very youthful party on the ground. You may not see them on television or hear about them, but they are there. We have an army of very talented and committed young men and women working in every district. You will hear about them, I can tell you that.

The Congress has split so many times in the past, but the BJP has not. The BJP also appears better organised. How do you hope to compete?

The Indian National Congress has always been an unorganised party of resistance. Even during the freedom struggle, the Congress was not regimented and did not function like an army. It was open to everybody, like a tent. People walked in and out.

I am also told how organised the BJP is. I know the money power it has. However, recall what happened at Jantar Mantar in June this year. A totally unorganised group of young people and students came out to protest. Who looked more powerful — the police or the protesters? The Union education minister was forced to resign by this unorganised group. Do not, therefore, underestimate the power of resistance.

In India, for example, ministers are now in touch with us. Insiders are giving us information from within the Election Commission. It is only a matter of time before the BJP caves in.