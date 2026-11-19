Here's why Rahul Gandhi rules out election boycott despite 'vote chori'
The Congress leader said asking the Opposition to boycott elections would effectively end democracy immediately
Indian democracy is "sacred" and the Congress is prepared to face electoral defeats until people realise that the system has been completely demolished, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday.
Interacting with students at the University of Chicago, Gandhi said boycotting elections over alleged flaws in the electoral system would bring an end to Indian democracy, and the Congress had no intention of taking that route.
"Indian democracy is sacred. For me to even say that there is a problem in Indian democracy is difficult without 100, 200, 300 per cent proof," he said during the interaction moderated by Professor Robert Pape.
The Congress leader said asking the Opposition to boycott elections would effectively end democracy immediately.
"But what happens to all the opposition workers if we tell them, 'Okay, don't participate in the election?' If we say that we are not going to contest elections, we end Indian democracy that minute. And we don't want to end the structure of Indian democracy," Gandhi said.
He said the Congress would continue participating in the electoral process even as it sought to highlight what it considers serious shortcomings in the system.
"So, our strategy is to expose what is going on and take the beating until the people of India realise that the system has been fully demolished," he said.
Gandhi's remarks come amid the Congress's continuing allegations of irregularities in the electoral process and questions over the functioning of institutions responsible for conducting elections. The party has repeatedly raised concerns over the conduct of elections and the role of the Election Commission.
However, Gandhi made it clear that these concerns would not lead the Congress to withdraw from electoral contests. He argued that an Opposition boycott would deprive party workers and supporters of their opportunity to participate in the democratic process and would undermine the very structure the party seeks to defend.
Gandhi was on a two-day visit to the US, during which he interacted with students at Columbia University in New York on Tuesday and the University of Chicago on Wednesday.