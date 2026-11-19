Indian democracy is "sacred" and the Congress is prepared to face electoral defeats until people realise that the system has been completely demolished, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday.

Interacting with students at the University of Chicago, Gandhi said boycotting elections over alleged flaws in the electoral system would bring an end to Indian democracy, and the Congress had no intention of taking that route.

"Indian democracy is sacred. For me to even say that there is a problem in Indian democracy is difficult without 100, 200, 300 per cent proof," he said during the interaction moderated by Professor Robert Pape.

The Congress leader said asking the Opposition to boycott elections would effectively end democracy immediately.

"But what happens to all the opposition workers if we tell them, 'Okay, don't participate in the election?' If we say that we are not going to contest elections, we end Indian democracy that minute. And we don't want to end the structure of Indian democracy," Gandhi said.