Grynspan strengthens lead in UN chief race as Turkey’s late entrant struggles

Costa Rica’s Rebeca Grynspan leads the latest UN leadership straw poll with 12 positive votes and three negative votes

Turkey’s Feridun Sinirlioglu finishes sixth among eight candidates in his first appearance in the contest

Permanent members’ veto powers remain decisive as the Security Council seeks a successor to António Guterres

Costa Rica’s Rebeca Grynspan has strengthened her lead in the race to become the next United Nations secretary-general, while Turkey’s late entrant, Feridun Sinirlioglu, finished sixth among eight candidates in the latest Security Council straw poll.

Grynspan, who heads the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, received 12 positive votes and three negative votes in Thursday’s ballot. Her negative tally fell by one compared with the previous poll in October.

Sinirlioglu, nominated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the weekend, secured three positive votes and eight negative votes in his first appearance in the polling process. He currently serves as secretary-general of the 57-member Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

The Council has less than two months to settle on a successor to António Guterres, with the next secretary-general due to take office on 1 January. Its recommendation will go to the General Assembly for approval, which is ordinarily a formality.

The decisive hurdle remains agreement among the Council’s five permanent members, each of which can veto a candidate.

Grynspan has topped seven of the eight straw polls held so far. However, Thursday’s ballots did not distinguish permanent members’ votes from those of elected members, leaving uncertainty over whether she could secure the necessary backing.

In the sixth poll last month, the only ballot to use colour coding to identify permanent members’ votes, Grynspan received two negative votes from that group.