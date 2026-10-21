Govt rejects criticism as protest crackdown draws scrutiny at UN General Assembly

India rejected what it called selective targeting at the UN, as international scrutiny of the response to youth-led protests intensified

UN experts have sought an independent investigation into reported police excesses, with rights groups also documenting restrictions and detentions

INDIA bloc leaders and the CJP have condemned the arrests and restrictions as an assault on the right to peaceful protest

India has pushed back against criticism of its human rights record at the United Nations, arguing that unverified allegations should not be used to portray the country negatively, amid growing international concern over the police response to youth-led protests.

The government’s defence comes against a backdrop of reported mass detentions, restrictions on public assembly and arrests of protest organisers that have drawn criticism from UN experts, rights organisations and opposition parties.

Addressing the UN General Assembly’s Third Committee on Tuesday during a discussion concerning the Working Group on Enforced Disappearances, Ministry of External Affairs deputy secretary Barkha Tamrakar said human rights must not become a means of exerting political pressure or selectively targeting countries.

She said India remained willing to address specific, properly documented cases through established mechanisms, but opposed attempts to draw sweeping conclusions from allegations, incomplete statistics or a report containing no country observation on India.

“We call on delegations to cite the report faithfully, not to inflate a humanitarian communication into a verdict,” she said.

Tamrakar maintained that engagement with international human rights mechanisms should rest on dialogue, cooperation, transparency and non-selectivity.

Her remarks coincided with a call from more than 20 UN human rights experts for an independent investigation into the authorities’ handling of recent demonstrations. The experts raised concerns about excessive force, restrictions on assembly and the treatment of protesters, and urged accountability for reported abuses.