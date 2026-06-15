Report outlines proposed 14-point US-Iran framework ahead of expected peace accord
Draft provisions reportedly include sanctions relief, release of frozen assets, reopening of Hormuz and a roadmap for nuclear negotiations
Iranian media outlet Mehr News has published what it describes as a summary of a proposed 14-point memorandum of understanding expected to form the basis of a broader agreement between Iran and the United States, offering the clearest indication yet of the issues under discussion between the two countries.
According to the Mehr News report, the draft framework seeks to establish an immediate halt to hostilities and create conditions for wider negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme, sanctions relief and economic recovery.
One of the key provisions reportedly calls for an immediate and permanent cessation of military activity across all fronts linked to the conflict, including developments involving Lebanon. The document is also said to include a commitment by the United States to respect Iran's sovereignty and refrain from interference in its domestic affairs.
The framework reportedly envisages the lifting of the US naval blockade around Iran within 30 days and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz under arrangements agreed with Tehran. It also includes provisions for the withdrawal of US forces from areas surrounding Iran and a pledge that no additional military deployments or new sanctions would be introduced during a proposed 60-day negotiation period.
Economic measures feature prominently in details of the draft published by Mehr News. The proposal includes the suspension of sanctions on Iranian oil, petrochemical products and related exports, as well as restoring Iran's access to revenues generated from those sales.
The document further claims that approximately $24 billion of Iranian funds frozen abroad would be released during the negotiation process, with half of the amount made available before formal talks begin.
Another significant provision reportedly calls for the United States and its partners to develop reconstruction plans for Iran valued at a minimum of $300 billion, although no details have been provided on the scope, financing or implementation of such commitments.
The nuclear issue remains central to the proposed framework. According to the report, negotiations over the next 60 days would focus on the future of Iran's enrichment programme, sanctions relief and mechanisms for international oversight.
The draft also reportedly reiterates Iran's commitment under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) not to develop nuclear weapons.
Notably, the reported framework excludes discussions relating to Iran's ballistic missile programme and its support for regional armed groups, issues that have historically been among the most contentious aspects of negotiations between Tehran and Western powers.
The document accessed by Mehr News further suggests that any final agreement would be endorsed through a resolution of the United Nations Security Council and monitored through a dedicated implementation mechanism designed to oversee compliance by all parties.
If confirmed, the framework would represent one of the most ambitious diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran in years, addressing not only nuclear concerns but also wider questions of sanctions, regional security and economic normalisation.
However, neither Washington nor Tehran has officially released the full text of the proposed memorandum, and several details reported by Iranian media remain unverified. Diplomats and analysts caution that significant political and diplomatic hurdles remain before any final agreement can be concluded and implemented.
The reported framework nevertheless provides an insight into the broad contours of the negotiations and highlights the scale of the issues both sides are attempting to resolve after years of confrontation and mistrust.