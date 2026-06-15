Report outlines proposed 14-point US-Iran framework ahead of expected peace accord

Iranian media outlet Mehr News has published what it describes as a summary of a proposed 14-point memorandum of understanding expected to form the basis of a broader agreement between Iran and the United States, offering the clearest indication yet of the issues under discussion between the two countries.

According to the Mehr News report, the draft framework seeks to establish an immediate halt to hostilities and create conditions for wider negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme, sanctions relief and economic recovery.

One of the key provisions reportedly calls for an immediate and permanent cessation of military activity across all fronts linked to the conflict, including developments involving Lebanon. The document is also said to include a commitment by the United States to respect Iran's sovereignty and refrain from interference in its domestic affairs.

The framework reportedly envisages the lifting of the US naval blockade around Iran within 30 days and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz under arrangements agreed with Tehran. It also includes provisions for the withdrawal of US forces from areas surrounding Iran and a pledge that no additional military deployments or new sanctions would be introduced during a proposed 60-day negotiation period.

Economic measures feature prominently in details of the draft published by Mehr News. The proposal includes the suspension of sanctions on Iranian oil, petrochemical products and related exports, as well as restoring Iran's access to revenues generated from those sales.

The document further claims that approximately $24 billion of Iranian funds frozen abroad would be released during the negotiation process, with half of the amount made available before formal talks begin.

Another significant provision reportedly calls for the United States and its partners to develop reconstruction plans for Iran valued at a minimum of $300 billion, although no details have been provided on the scope, financing or implementation of such commitments.