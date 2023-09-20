Report shows alleged trafficking, abuse of domestic workers by diplomats

Over 200 migrant domestic workers in at least 18 countries have alleged trafficking and labour exploitation at the hands of diplomats and employees of international organisations, according to a global investigation published in August by Philippines-based media network Rappler.

Rappler examined open-source documents from 1988 to 2021, which included court records, NGO case files, news reports, and legal journals. The investigation implicated 160 diplomats, many of whom have evaded prosecution because of diplomatic immunity.

Ben Vanpeperstraete, an international law expert at the Berlin-based legal non-profit European Centre for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR), told DW that the findings were "not surprising" adding, "There are likely many more incidents that went unreported."

Under the Vienna Convention, diplomats and employees of international organisations are afforded a level of diplomatic immunity, which protects them from civil and criminal suits.