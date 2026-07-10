Richard Gere warns China's new ethnic unity law targets critics beyond borders
Hollywood star and Tibet campaigner warns Beijing's sweeping law could be used to silence overseas activists too
Hollywood actor and long-time Tibet activist Richard Gere has warned that China's newly enacted Ethnic Unity and Progress Law marks a fresh attempt by Beijing to tighten its grip over Tibet, arguing that the legislation threatens Tibetan identity and could extend pressure on critics living overseas.
Gere, who chairs the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT), made the remarks as the law came into force on 1 July, prompting protests by Tibetan communities and rights groups in several countries.
The legislation, officially aimed at promoting ethnic unity and national cohesion, has been criticised by Tibetan organisations, which argue it provides a legal framework for deeper assimilation of ethnic minorities, including Tibetans, while strengthening Beijing's authority over language, education, religion and cultural life.
Speaking in Dharamshala, Gere described the measure as one of the most sweeping legal instruments introduced by China to consolidate control over Tibet, warning that its implications could extend beyond China's borders.
According to the actor, the law seeks to legitimise efforts to reshape Tibetan identity under the banner of national unity and could embolden Chinese authorities to target Tibetan activists and supporters abroad.
Rights groups have similarly expressed concern that the legislation's wording could be used to justify action against individuals outside China who advocate for Tibetan rights or challenge Beijing's policies.
Gere has been among Tibet's most prominent international advocates for decades and currently serves as chairman of the International Campaign for Tibet. His activism has long drawn Beijing's ire, with the actor effectively barred from entering China because of his support for the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan cause.
The law comes at a particularly sensitive time for Tibet, as China continues to insist that it alone has the authority to approve the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama after the death of the current spiritual leader. The Dalai Lama has repeatedly rejected that position, saying any successor appointed by Beijing should not be recognised by Tibetans.
China has consistently defended its policies in Tibet, saying they are intended to promote stability, development and ethnic harmony while combating separatism.
However, international human rights organisations and Tibetan exile groups accuse Beijing of steadily eroding Tibetan language, religion and cultural traditions through tighter political controls, restrictions on monasteries and schools, and increased surveillance.
The United States this week reiterated its support for Tibetans' right to preserve their language, religion and culture, while again urging China to resume dialogue with the Dalai Lama and elected Tibetan representatives to achieve meaningful autonomy. Beijing dismissed the remarks, insisting Tibet is an integral part of China and warning foreign governments against interfering in its internal affairs.
The International Campaign for Tibet has called on governments to oppose the legislation, arguing that it institutionalises assimilation policies that threaten the distinct identities of Tibetans and other ethnic minorities under Chinese rule.
With media inputs