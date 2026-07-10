Richard Gere warns China's new ethnic unity law targets critics beyond borders

Hollywood actor and long-time Tibet activist Richard Gere has warned that China's newly enacted Ethnic Unity and Progress Law marks a fresh attempt by Beijing to tighten its grip over Tibet, arguing that the legislation threatens Tibetan identity and could extend pressure on critics living overseas.

Gere, who chairs the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT), made the remarks as the law came into force on 1 July, prompting protests by Tibetan communities and rights groups in several countries.

The legislation, officially aimed at promoting ethnic unity and national cohesion, has been criticised by Tibetan organisations, which argue it provides a legal framework for deeper assimilation of ethnic minorities, including Tibetans, while strengthening Beijing's authority over language, education, religion and cultural life.

Speaking in Dharamshala, Gere described the measure as one of the most sweeping legal instruments introduced by China to consolidate control over Tibet, warning that its implications could extend beyond China's borders.

According to the actor, the law seeks to legitimise efforts to reshape Tibetan identity under the banner of national unity and could embolden Chinese authorities to target Tibetan activists and supporters abroad.