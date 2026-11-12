Ro Khanna tops Indian-American campaign cash list

US Representative Ro Khanna leads Indian American lawmakers with $16.6 million in campaign cash and no outstanding debt, exceeding the combined reserves of the other seven

Other lawmakers, including Pramila Jayapal, Ami Bera and Suhas Subramanyam, reported significantly smaller campaign balances, while newly elected members Amish Shah and Pia Dandiya also disclosed outstanding debts

Shri Thanedar held the second-largest cash reserve at $5.9 million but reported $14.44 million in debt, while Raja Krishnamoorthi maintained separate House and Senate campaign accounts

US Representative Ro Khanna has reported the largest campaign cash reserve among eight Indian American House members and members-elect, with $16.6 million in available funds and no outstanding debt, according to a review of Federal Election Commission (FEC) records.

The California Democrat's campaign balance was higher than the combined reserves of the other seven lawmakers, who collectively reported approximately $11.1 million.

According to campaign finance disclosures, Khanna's campaign received $15.3 million and spent $9.5 million during the 2026 election cycle through October 14. His accumulated cash reserve stood above the total receipts reported during the period.

Among other incumbent lawmakers, Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington reported $1.75 million in campaign cash, while California Representative Ami Bera held approximately $1.65 million.