Rupi Kaur's book among most banned in US schools

Both books were reportedly banned in 10 districts in the first half of this school year alone.



"It deeply concerns me that there is a group of people hell bent on taking away literature that students find refuge in," Punjab-born Kaur wrote in an Instagram post last week.



Apart from violene, the rest of the titles in the list discussed race and racism, LGBTQ+ characters, grief or death, student health and well-being, and teen pregnancy, abortion or sexual assault.



"Parents want to ban books to protect their kids but teachers and librarians say that students are old enough to be aware of the topics discussed in these books. Many actually seek these books out because they're going through those experiences themselves," she wrote.